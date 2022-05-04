An enduring stereotype of Canadians is how polite and nice they are.

A moment between a Toronto Blue Jays fan and New York Yankees fans didn't do anything to break the stereotype.

In the 6th inning of last night's game in Toronto, Yankees star Aaron Judge blasted 427-foot homer to the second deck in left field.

What unfolded next will warm your heart.

“That’s what’s special about this game,” Judge said about the moment, according to a story from Yahoo Sports Canada. “It doesn’t matter what jersey you wear, everybody appreciates this game and that’s pretty cool.”

Be kind. Be nice. Be polite. Be grateful. Be loving.

