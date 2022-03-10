A baseball player for the University of Texas Longhorns is going viral after video shows he took a swig out of a flask from a fan during a baseball game. While no official statement has been made by the University, the online roster for the team does reflect that a player has been removed.

The Texas Longhorns baseball team faced off against Texas State Bobcats in a two-game series that got pretty heated. The two schools are only separated by a 45-minute drive, as the prominent Texas program took the first game in San Marcos where the Bobcats play. The following night, the Bobcats got some revenge by defeating the #1 ranked Longhorns on their home field in Austin.

As @barstooltexasstate shared the epic moment for the Bobcats to their Instagram page, they also had their eyes on another moment that was happening in the Texas Longhorns' bullpen. The account's story seemingly featured a catcher for the Longhorns taking a sip out of a fan's flask during one of the games.

Texas Longhorns Catcher Takes Sip Out of Fans Flask During Game

See the clip for yourself via @BabbleSportsTV on Twitter below.

According to the above post, the player for the Longhorns has been kicked-off the team. Although the team has not made any public announcement, some internet sleuths on Twitter did a bit of digging and found the below information about the player's potential status.

After checking out the roster for the Texas Longhorns 2022 team, it does appear as though #40 is no longer listed on the University of Texas' athletic departments official website.

Although no official statement on the matter has been provided by the University of Texas at the time this article is being written, the incident itself is being discussed by many sports fans on social media.

See reactions to the clip via Twitter below.

Some on Twitter posed the argument that the contents of the flask are seemingly unknown.

While it is true that we are not sure what was in the fan's flask, one can assume that it may have been alcohol. If the player featured in the video has in fact been removed from the roster, it was swift acting by the University of Texas as it has been less than 24-hours since the clip was shared on social media.

I am really hoping that if this catcher has only been suspended and that this is a temporary removal from the team, as a seemingly split-second bad decision is now bringing about very serious consequences. Of course, when this player is wearing a Longhorns uniform he represents the entire University. It is definitely not a good look for the school.

We will be sure to update this story if the University provides any sort of official statement on the incident, but for now - it seems as though this player is no longer a part of the Longhorns baseball team.

