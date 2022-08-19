The Biggest Positives and Negatives From Week Two of Preseason

The Saints put their second preseason game in the books with a 20-10 loss to the Packers. The game as a whole wasn’t that great to watch as a Saints fan. I didn’t have the same feeling I did after watching the first preseason game. However, there are a lot of positives. If you missed the action, I have you're biggest positives and negatives from the game. Let’s dive in!

Let’s start off with the offense. The biggest positive I saw was Chris Olave. He didn’t have a big stat game, but he did flast that speed and route running ability as he hauled in a 21-yard touchdown pass from Ian Book. This play got me excited and I know fans will agree.

Another Positve was Trevor Penning. He looked a lot better in pass protection this week than he did in his debut against the Texans. He wasn’t fantastic, but you definitely saw a lot of improvement from the first round pick.

Now lets talk some negatives. The major one was the fact that Ian Book was you're leading Rusher with only 51 yards. I would like to see more from the runningbacks because you never know if that third guy will have to get some meaningful snaps if Kamara or Ingram go down. Before I criticize him, I do want to shout out Ian Book for putting a packers defender on skates.

Now it’s time to criticize. Book played the entire game and he did not look good at all. He did have the one touchdown pass to Chris Olave, but also had a fumbled snap that was recoverd by the Packers and added an interception as well. The coaching staff has given him plenty of chances to prove himself, but we are just not seeing it.

Now to the Defense. On the positives, the defense added another turnover this preseason with a forced fumble from Jon Bostic and recovery from P.J. Williams.

We also saw some good plays from defensive tackle Malcolm Roach. The Saints are looking for depth in the middle and Roach can do that.

There wasn’t a whole bunch of negatives to talk about with the defense, except for the penalties. They defense had multiple third down stops that were negated by penalties and kept some drives alive. Linebacker Chase Hansen also went to the locker with an injury and never returned. This is disappointing to see because he was really coming on an could add depth to that unit. We await his status.

Overall it wasn’t a game you walked away from feeling great, but its preseason and many starters still haven’t seen the field yet. The Saints return home to play the Chargers in the final week of the preseason.

