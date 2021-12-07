The Last Remaining Popeyes Buffet in the World is Officially Closed Forever

It's officially the end of an era.

The last remaining Popeyes buffet was located here in Lafayette at the Oil Center location on Pinhook Road. While the restaurant will remain open serving their regular menu, the buffet option will not be returning once indoor dining opens back up to the public.

For the last several years, the Popeyes located at 1300 W. Pinhook was the only remaining restaurant of its kind, with an all-you-can-eat buffet offering its fried chicken, biscuits, and numerous side items.

For just over $10 you could enjoy as much as you wanted of whatever you liked from the fast-food giant.

There were numerous signs the buffet option could go away including new management, shutdowns due to COVID-19, and the physical removal of a green banner sign on the marquee that advertised the buffet option—the last remaining one of its kind in the world.

After COVID restrictions eased up, the manager of that Popeyes location told me that it was highly possible that the buffet might not return. After months have passed, a worker confirmed that the buffet option would not be returning.

Of course, I continued to question her, asking if she was sure. She was very certain in her replies—doubling down on her original answer that it was gone "forever."

Like, I'm talking Andre 3000 "Forever? Forever, ever? ForEVER, ever?"

If there is any solace to be found in this situation was that COVID actually prolonged the inevitable, possibly taking the sting out of what could have been an abrupt closure of one of the most fun and unique institutions in our city of Lafayette.

If anything, it feels kind of weird that we couldn't have a proper send-off for the Popeyes buffet, or gather in its memory just one last time. That doesn't mean we can't share memories, or even set up a vigil of some sort.

But, for now, she's gone. She's in a better place. She was the last of her kind, and it was her time to go. Gone to be with Anthony Bourdain, a fan of her offerings anytime he was in town, and all of the other legendary Lafayette staples that are no longer.

RIP, Popeyes buffet. Thank you for everything.

