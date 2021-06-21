These Eight Americans are Worth 50% of All U.S. Money in Circulation [Photos]

Of the 10 richest people in the world, eight of them are from the United States or are U.S. citizens. Those eight Americans are so rich, combined they are worth half of all U.S. currency currently in circulation.

The current population of the United States of America is 332,891,997. So basically, eight people collectively have and potentially control more money than the other 332,891,989 people combined in the U.S.

8 > 332,891,989

How Much Money Is In Circulation In The U.S.?

Currently, 2.179 trillion dollars is circulating in the U.S. according to ycharts.com. This amount fluctuates week to week, but for the sake of this story, we'll base everything off of the 2.179 trillion amount.

Of the 2.179 trillion dollars, 1.033 trillion dollars is tied up, owned, controlled, however you want to say it, by only eight people in the country.

Obviously, you're probably thinking Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffet are included in the eight people on this list, and if you are you're right.

Just Amazon's Jeff Bezos' chunk of U.S. currency is a staggering $202.3 billion as of today.

None of the people listed below should come as a surprise to you, but what is quite surprising and even a bit alarming is their net worth, and the fact that their combined net worth is 50% of all of the money in circulation in the U.S. right now.

I'm not saying these people haven't earned their money or that they don't deserve it. It's just jarring to think that only eight people have this much financial power.

These people have so much money, and so much of it invested in so many ways that their net worth bounces around week to week. That being said, the numbers below will fluctuate a little depending on when you see this.

Richest People In The U.S.