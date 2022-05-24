Tim Anderson At Focal Point of Racial Controversy

Tuscaloosa native and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was at the center of attention this weekend after former Auburn Tiger and Yankees' third baseman Josh Donaldson uttered racially charged comments during Saturday's game at Yankee Stadium.

What Donaldson said is not an isolated incident between him and Anderson as the two got in a heated exchange earlier in the year in which the benches cleared after Donaldson applied a hard tag at third base that Anderson took exception to.

The 2015 AL MVP was quoted as calling the Tuscaloosa native "Jackie" in reference to Jackie Robinson who was the first African American baseball player in the Major Leagues. Robinson dealt with a lot of racial segregation and was bullied verbally throughout his life.

At the three-time All-Star's next at bat the benches cleared after he was confronted by White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, resulting in another bench clearing brawl and Anderson being restrained by his teammates. Donaldson said after the game that he meant it in a 'joking' matter however the White Sox and Anderson did not feel the same way.

Donaldson was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball for inappropriate comments made to the All-Star shortstop. Donaldson has chosen to appeal his suspension and the process will take place this week.

