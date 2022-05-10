Tom Brady Secures Broadcast Job With FOX Sports

He isn't going anywhere.

Tom Brady has reportedly agreed to join FOX Sports as their lead analyst.

However, it won't be in 2022 as Brady is returning to the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Once Brady does decide to hang up the cleats, he will join Kevin Burkhardt in the booth, and will also serve as an ambassador for FOX Sports.

Here's what Brady had to say about the big announcement Monday morning.

Here's more on Brady's future gig in the broadcast industry.