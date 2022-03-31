This was really ugly.

A sucker punch was thrown at a recent high school track race in Florida.

One of the participants in the race allegedly shoved someone out of his way, who was just standing on the track, and the next time he came around, that's when the punch was thrown.

As you will see here, the young man in the white shirt never sees the punch coming and he is hit from behind.

He falls to the ground, while others just run past him, but he reportedly got up and finished the race in Florida.

YouTube YouTube loading...

Running Magazine reported that police were called to the track meet, but it was not known if any charges were filed.

What's sad is that these are young athletes acting in such a way and that this happened in front of so many people, without any regard.

Here's the disturbing video from the race at the Tohopekaliga Tiger Invitational in Kissimmee.

