Two Legendary STM Coaches Named Finalists for Prestigious National Awards

St. Thomas More football and basketball have experienced plenty of success over the years.

A big part of that success is the staples of each program.

Cougars basketball coach Danny Broussard and Cougars football coach Jim Hightower.

Numbers don't lie, and when taking a look at their long-term success at STM, using a word such as legendary is not hyperbole.

Broussard became the head boys basketball coach at STM in 1983.

Since then, he has won 1,078 games as head coach of the Cougars, is ninth on the nation's NFHS all-time winningest coach list, and has led STM to 6th state championships, including one in each of the last four seasons.

Danny Broussard (Coach Danny Broussard) Photo by Jay Faugot/Courtesy of STM Athletics loading...

Hightower, who arrived at STM from Catholic Pointe Coupee in 1986, is a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, and a soon-to-be inductee of the 2022 Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame.

He has been a head coach in Louisiana for 47 years, accumulating 447 career victories and multiple state championships. He is in the top 11 for most wins all-time by active high school football coaches, and 14th all-time overall.

Staff Photo (Coach Jim Hightower) Photo by Townsquare Media loading...

The two legends have been named finalists for the NHSACA (National High School Athletic Coaches Association) National Coach of the Year. Broussard in boys basketball, and Hightower in football.

Congrats to both coaches, who continue to reach new heights.

