UL Alum Elijah Mitchell Spills the Details On How He Spent His First $1 Million in the NFL [Video]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alum and Erath native Elijah Mitchell is coming off a phenomenal rookie season.

As the starting running back in San Francisco, Mitchell ended the season with over 1000 all-purpose yards and 6 touchdowns in 11 regular-season game appearances, then added 156 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in the postseason.

Following a stellar career at Louisiana, Mitchell was drafted in the 6th round by the San Francisco 49ers last April.

He inked a rookie contract for 4-years, $3,663,568, with a $183,568 signing bonus.

Mitchell's average annual salary is $915,852.

How did he spend his first $1 million?

Mitchell sat down with GQ Sports, spilling the details of how each penny was spent.

The financial advisor investment of $10,000 a year is a smart one.

As the starting running back in San Francisco, Mitchell's next contract could be a big one if he can stay healthy and continue his trajectory into one of the better backs in the league.

If you started a job in your early 20s that paid you the same salary as Mitchell, what would you spend your first million on?

