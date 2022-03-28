Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball is coming off a dramatic series against South Alabama, winning two of three against the Jaguars.

Head coach Matt Deggs joined me on my show this morning to recap the dramatic walk-off win on Friday, what went wrong in Saturday's loss, and the bounce-back victory on Sunday.

He also detailed the performance of pitcher Bo Bonds and how Bonds is apparently a TikTok star, if Carson Roccaforte is performing at an All-American level, playing midweek games in the state of Louisiana, grit, and more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana (11-12) travels to Hammond on Tuesday for a midweek contest against Southeastern Louisiana (8-16). First pitch is scheduled for 6:00, with pregame beginning at 5:30 on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM), ESPNLafayette.com, and the ESPN Lafayette app.

