UL Football Single Game Tickets – How and Where To Buy Them

I would ask if you're ready for some football but the question is redundant at this point.

Game week is finally here.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football enters the 2022 season with a big chip on its shoulder.

"I think our program is full of guys who have been overlooked," coach Michael Desormeaux said on my show this morning.

Despite having the longest winning streak in Division I college football, Louisiana enters the 2022 season unranked in both polls.

Louisiana's 2022 season kicks off this Saturday at Cajun Field in a 6:00 pm matchup against Southeastern.

Season tickets, as well as single-game tickets, are available to buy online (click here for direct link), but you can also buy tickets in person at several locations.

Personally, I think the "buy tickets in person" route is the better option so you can avoid online TicketMaster fees.

The Cajundome Box Office is operating under special hours for game week.

Tickets can be purchased from the Cajundome Box Office from 10 am to 6 pm from now until Saturday.

On gameday, fans can also purchase tickets at the Russo Park box office, as well as the Gate D and Gate C & E box offices next to Cajun Field. Each one opens at 10:30 on gameday, and closes at the start of the 3rd quarter.

Saturday marks the first of two consecutive UL home football games to begin the season.

Louisiana will host Eastern Michigan at 6 pm on Saturday, September 10th in a nationally televised game on the NFL Network. Fans are advised to wear red for that one.

