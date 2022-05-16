UL Softball Coach Gerry Glasco has COVID, What’s His Status for NCAA Regional?

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball coach Gerry Glasco is resilient.

The #22 UL softball team has proven to be as well, winning both the Sun Belt Conference regular season title and Sun Belt Conference tournament title in the last 16 days.

Resiliency will be key for the team as they head into the NCAA Clemson Regional as a 3 seed.

Will coach Glasco be with the team when they compete in Clemson?

Coach Glasco is away from the team right now due to a Covid-19 diagnosis. The earliest he can possibly return to the team is Thursday.

If he is able heal and test negative, he can return to the team in person in time for Friday's 1:30 matchup against two seed Auburn.

Despite being away from the team in person, Glasco will still be coaching from afar.

"One word to describe coach Glasco is resilient," said UL assistant coach/pitching coach Justin Robichaux. "He's probably one of the most resilient people I know. He preaches resiliency and toughness"

"It'll be interesting to deal with the communication (this week among the staff)," explained Robichaux. "This is probably one of the most mentally resilient teams I've been a part of, and in watching that journey moving forward, this (situation) is just part of the process."

Louisiana is likely leaving for Clemson on Wednesday via plane, meaning if Glasco tests negative and makes it back to the team, he'll have to travel separately to Clemson.

#22 Louisiana enters the NCAA Regionals on a season-high 13 game win streak.

It'll mark the 22nd consecutive season Louisiana has played in the NCAA Regionals, and their 31st appearance overall.

