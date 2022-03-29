Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball is coming off an impressive weekend, sweeping UT-Arlington, and winning each game via the mercy rule.

Particularly impressive was the pitching.

Kandra Lamb tossed a perfect game Saturday, while freshman Sam Landry was outstanding in the circle, earning wins on Friday and Sunday.

Landry pitched 10 scoreless innings and struck out 18 batters.

Today, she was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week for the first time in her young career.

Landry's play is much needed for Louisiana, who has been searching for consistency in the circle this season.

It's the second time this season a Ragin' Cajun has been named Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week. Sophomore Meghan Schormann earned the honor three weeks ago.

Louisiana (20-8) travels to Austin this Wednesday for a matchup against Texas (26-9-1). First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm. Pregame begins at 5:45 on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM), ESPNLafayette.com, and the ESPN Lafayette App.

