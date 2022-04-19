UL Softball Tops #25 Illinois in Extra Innings
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball (31-10) earned their second road win over a ranked opponent this season, topping #25 Illinois (24-16) by the score of 4-2 in 8 innings.
Louisiana never trailed the Illini, scoring a single run in the first inning on a Maddie Hayden RBI single that scored Stormy Kotzelnik, taking an early 1-0 lead.
Kandra Lamb got things started in the circle for the Cajuns, pitching her only inning on Tuesday.
Sam Landry entered the circle in the 2nd inning, going 5 strong innings, allowing only 1 hit, and 1 unearned run in the bottom of the 2nd.
Louisiana broke the tie in the top of the 6th when Ari Quinones crossed home plate after a passed ball.
Meghan Schormann replaced Landry in the circle in the bottom of the 7th.
Needing one run to extend the game and two runs to win it, Illinois tied the game on an RBI single by Bella Loya before Schormann was able to get out of the inning.
Illinois's rally was short-lived, as Louisiana doubled their run total in the top of the 8th.
With two outs, Alexa Langeliers hit a 2 RBI double, scoring Karly Heath and Melissa Mayeaux.
With the two-run lead, Schormann got it done in the 8th, closing out Illinois with a strike out, pop up, strike out to seal the win.
Louisiana will go for their 9th consecutive win tomorrow in a non-conference matchup at Indiana.
First pitch is set for 1:00, and can be heard on ESPN Lafayette, ESPNLafayette.com, and the ESPN Lafayette App. Pregame begins at 12:45.