UL Softball Wins The Weekend Series Against Georgia Southern

UL Softball had another weekend of Sun Belt play. This weekend they took on the Georgia Southern Eagles. The first game was moved to Saturday due to inclement weather, so Saturday they played a doubleheader where they won the first game and lost the second. Well, Sunday they faced the Eagles again to end the weekend series and the Cajuns came out and dominated. The Cajuns won via the run-rule 12-1!

The Cajuns bats were red hot Sunday afternoon! UL scored 12 runs on 16 hits. Sophie Piskos was on fire as she hit 4 RBIs on 4 hits. Jourdyn Campbell, Samantha Graeter, and Kayla Falterman all contributed 2 RBIs. Finally, Maddie Hayden & Stormy Kotzelnick both contributed 1 RBI.

When it comes to pitching, the Cajuns did everything right on Sunday. The pitching was locked in on controlling this game. Sam Landry was the starter. Landry gave up 1 run on 6 hits. She also had 4 strikeouts. Vanessa Foreman came in, in relief and threw a strikeout, and allowed 0 hits. This was a great bounceback performance from the pitching department after the loss Saturday night.

The Cajuns were able to keep their conference series strike alive with the win Sunday against Georgia Southern. The Cajuns will take the diamond again on Friday, March 25th against UT Arlington at 6:00 pm. The game is at home, so get out and support the Cajuns!