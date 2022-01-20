UL Women’s Basketball Falls To App State 46-55

The UL Ragin Cajuns Women's basketball team was on a three-game winning streak before playing App State Thursday afternoon. The Cajuns fell to App State 55-46 in Boone North Carolina.

The Cajuns were trailing in every quarter except the 4th. In the 4th they made it close and cut the deficit to 3 points with 1:06 left in the game but a couple of mistakes didn't allow for the comeback to happen.

Ty'Reona Doucet was the high point scorer for the Cajuns with 19 points. She also secured 14 rebounds for a double-double. The next highest scorer was Makayia Hallmon with 14 points.

The Cajuns had one of their worst shooting performances of the year. They couldn't hit a single 3 pointer going 0-10 from the 3 point line. And they weren't any better from the free-throw line as they shot 33.3%. For the Cajuns to get back on track they have to shoot better from 3 and the free-throw line. On top of the poor shooting, the Cajuns also had 25 turnovers. That is too many as it is, but add in the horrible shooting and you get the results you got Thursday night.

The Cajuns will take the court again on Saturday, January 29th against UL Monroe at 2:00 PM.

