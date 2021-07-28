Unique Team Names Washington Should Consider Changing To But Won’t

After feeling financial pressure from sponsors, owner Dan Snyder finally dropped the offensive "Redskins" team name, along with the Indian head logo.

After 87 years, Washington D.C.'s NFL team become known as the WFT (Washington Football Team) 2020.

The expectation is the team will eventually get a new name.

With the Cleveland Indians announcing last week they would be changing their name to the Guardians, I thought it would be a good idea to look at some potential future names for the WFT.

Betting odds favor the next name to be Redtails, Presidents, or Generals.

It's seldom an NFL team gets an opportunity to rebrand itself.

Why not think outside the box?

Be different. Be memorable.

Unique Team Names Washington Should've Changed Their Name To

