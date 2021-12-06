December 9th.

That's the date UL Athletic Director Bryan Maggard gave as the deadline for who the next head football coach of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would be.

Many people thought that would be a quick turnaround considering Billy Napier had just taken the same job at the University of Florida on November 28th.

Well, on Sunday, December 5th, the announcement was made that former Quarterback and six-year assistant coach Michael Desormeaux would replace Napier, who led the Cajuns to their first-ever outright Sun Belt Conference Football Championship on Saturday in his final game on the Louisiana sidelines.

Desormeaux, who quarterbacked the Cajuns who played from 2005-2008, was one of the toughest to ever wear the Vermilion and White, playing through injuries and with determination as a dual-threat quarterback who was tough for opponents to stop.

His backfield mate during that time, Running Back Ty Fenroy, was excited about the announcement.

Fenroy is not only the all-time leading rusher in Ragin' Cajun football history but for the state of Louisiana as well (yes, he has more rushing yards than even LSU great Kevin Faulk), according to sports-reference.com. Together, the duo was devastating to opposing defenses.

In the video below, Maggard spoke with the current Ragin' Cajuns about how far they had come since Napier was hired four years ago and how important it was for them to get this hire right.

Then, Maggard introduced the players to their new head football coach...

The reaction said so much as players hugged Coach Desormeaux and the room was filled with excitement. Then, Coach Des spoke to the players about their choice to be a Ragin' Cajun and about continuing the excellence set under Coach Napier.

Louisiana Athletics will host an introductory press conference for Coach Michael Desormeaux on Tuesday, December 7th at Russo Park Stadium Club. It will be open to the public and free to attend. Doors will be open at 2 PM with the presser beginning at 3 PM. There will be complimentary food, drinks, and alcoholic beverages served.

