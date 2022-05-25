UPDATE: We now know when the Cajuns will play in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Because of the bad weather, Louisiana will take on rival South Alabama at 4 PM on Friday. That gives the Cajuns another day of rest.

Below is a schedule of the rest of the tournament:

The stormy weather across the Deep South has caused college baseball tournaments across the region to delay games that were supposed to be played today. The SEC, SWAC, and Sun Belt Conference baseball tournaments - all being held in Alabama - have been affected by the bad weather. In the Sun Belt, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns were supposed to take on the South Alabama Jaguars in Game 3 of Day 2 of the SBC Tournament today (Wednesday). Game time was scheduled for 4 PM.

But, Mother Nature had different plans. So far, no games have been played today and it's still unsure if any games will be played tonight. Jay Walker, the Voice of the Cajuns, gave the latest update moments ago:

Will the Cajuns play today? No.

Will the Cajuns play tomorrow? Most likely.

What time will the Cajuns play? Jay tells KPEL News he will find that out when the schedule is released this evening.

Will Brandon Talley still take the mound for the Cajuns with the game being delayed? We will see.

