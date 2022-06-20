Body of Missing LSUE Basketball Player Found in Idaho

The body of missing LSUE basketball player Everette Jackson was found in Idaho, according to LSUE, ending the search for the 21-year-old.

Jackson was with friends last weekend on a trip in Idaho.

He went missing while tubing on the Payette River in Emmett, Idaho.

Jackson and his girlfriend were reportedly tubing when they missed their exit.

According to Jackson's girlfriend, he was swept away by the current in the river.

A graduate of Central Lafourche High School, Jackson was a standout forward in high school.

It's an extremely sad and tragic story. Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to his family and loved ones.

