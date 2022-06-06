Denver Broncos To Be Purchased in Most Expensive Sale in Sports History
The Denver Broncos have reportedly been sold in the most expensive purchase in sports history.
According to Forbes, a deal isn't official yet, but will be shortly when Rob Walton buys the team for $4.5 billion.
If you don't know who Rob Walton is, focus on the first three letters of his last name.
Walton is the Walmart heir and is reportedly worth $60 billion.
The deal is expected to be accepted in the coming weeks.
