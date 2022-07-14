Drew Brees’s Next Reported Potential Broadcasting Gig is a Step Down

When reports in the spring surfaced that former Saints quarterback Drew Brees would be let go by NBC after only one season as part of their sports broadcasting team, it was somewhat surprising.

Brees's first year off the football field and in the booth/studio was somewhat underwhelming, but the idea of NBC moving on after less than a year seemed abrupt.

Officially, NBC cited a "lifestyle choice" from Brees as the reason both sides agreed to part ways, despite him having multiple years left on his contract with the network.

NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua told Joe Reedy of the Associated Press Brees's "lifestyle choice" was to spend more time with his family.

The future first-ballot Hall of Famer never closed the door on broadcasting, with many pundits speculating he could land elsewhere.

In a report from Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon is considering hiring Brees to be part of an alternate broadcast to their Thursday Night Football games for 4 to 6 weeks during the season.

Amazon has the rights to the NFL's Thursday Night Football package.

Play-by-play Al Michaels and color commentator Kirk Herbstreit will serve as the Amazon TNF broadcast team.

A 'QBs only' alternate broadcast is unprecedented, assuming Amazon would steer away from a copycat of the Manningcast which aired on ESPN during Monday Night Football in 2021.

Brothers Peyton and Eli Manning would crack jokes while talking football with guests, in a show that was widely applauded.

The Manning's chemistry, coupled with their sense of humor, made for entertaining television.

It would be a mistake for Amazon to try and copy a similar format, which is why I believe the potential quarterbacks only alternate broadcast would be something entirely different.

While a 'QBs only' broadcast for four to six Thursday Night Football games is interesting, it's a big step down from being a studio analyst on Sunday Night Football, color analyst for Notre Dame football, and likely heir apparent to Cris Collinsworth in the Sunday Night Football booth.

Brees was all of those things heading into the 2021 season.

Now he's being eyed for a new broadcasting concept by Amazon.

