Ed Orgeron Will Not Return as LSU Head Coach in 2022—Will Finish Out Current Season

Ed Orgeron's time at LSU seems to be coming to a close after reports that a "separation agreement" has been reached.

UPDATE: Both Orgeron and LSU have confirmed his exit—holding a special press conference late Sunday night to discuss details of the separation agreement with the media.

According to Ross Dellenger at Sports Illustrated, negotiations for Ogeron's departure began last week before the Florida game. LSU won that game, but the agreement was already in place that Orgeron would not be returning in 2022.

Orgeron has put together a winning 49-17 record during his time at LSU, but as Dellenger noted, is 9-8 since the championship.

Dellenger also notes a "strained relationship" between LSU and Orgeron that goes beyond his performance on the field. He described "distrust & outbursts" as just a few of the things that have made the situation "untenable."

As news broke, multiple outlets began reporting on the expected divorce between LSU and its head coach.

As we stated earlier, Orgeron is expected to finish the 2021 season, but we will update this story with more details as they become available.