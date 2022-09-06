Former LSU Tigers football coach Ed Orgeron was candid in a recent interview as he revealed his point of view during his exit from the University. Orgeron's feelings were made clear as he described his exact thoughts when LSU Athletics executives informed him of how his departure from the team would go.

After Coach Ed Orgeron led his LSU Tigers team to an undefeated National Championship season back in 2019, the Louisiana native could not have been at a higher high. His team was in the conversation as one of the best college football teams to ever play and fans around the state of Louisiana had once again gotten the championship they so desired.

Unfortunately for Coach O, his success would only trend downward following his trip to the Natty with Heisman Trophy Winner Joe Burrow. The team was not performing well and Orgeron found himself on the hot seat.

Eventually, the LSU Athletics department decided that while Coach O had helped them reach their ultimate goal; ultimately, the team's performance was not up to University standards and it was time to move on.

LSU fans now know that former Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly would be the man who the athletic department would look to next. Unfortunately for those same fans, Kelly's first showing as the new LSU coach would result in a heartbreaking loss to Florida State whose fans certainly enjoyed dishing the Tigers their first 'L' of the year.

But to get back to Coach Ed Orgeron, he recently did a live sit-down interview with the Little Rock Touchdown Club. In that interview, he was candid about his final meeting with LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward. In that meeting, Coach O was told that things were not going well and that the University would be moving on.

Former LSU Tigers' Coach Ed Orgeron Reveals Feelings from Final Meeting with University Athletics Director

See Ed Orgeron explain his point-of-view from the meeting that would result in him leaving LSU via @sully7777 on Twitter below.

As you can see in the clip, Coach O was extremely appreciative of his time with LSU. He fully understands that coaches only have a limited window to find success in college football and explained how much respect he has for the LSU Athletic Director, Scott Woodward, who Orgeron calls a friend.

Coach O then goes into specifics on how Woodward told him that he had $17.1 million left on his current contract and that the University would be giving him the money in order to get out of that contract.

Coach Orgeron's response was, "What time do you want me to leave and what door do you want me out of", as the man laughed in his patented South Louisiana accent.

Clearly, Orgeron understood the nature of the business and was also happy to walk away from the amazing opportunity with a $17 million check coming. He certainly deserved the money he was paid, especially after bringing the university the National Championship that they so desired.

After a Week 1 heartbreaking loss to FSU, will some LSU fans clamor to get Coach O back in the building? Maybe there are a few, but hopefully, most fans can understand that under a new head coach comes a whole new process. A process that will certainly take time and patience.

While Coach Kelly works to get his team back on track, Coach O will be enjoying his millions of dollars and his lifetime of memories that were made during his time in Baton Rouge.