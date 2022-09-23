LSU’s Kayshon Boutte Will Not Play This Weekend

Coming off of a great win against Mississippi State, LSU is looking to chain together some wins. Well, this weekend they will have to do it without star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

However, it's nothing negative about why Boutte will be missing. Coach Kelly is allowing Boutte to be with his girlfriend this weekend for the birth of their first child.

And as of now Kayshon Boutte and his girlfriend have had their baby. Congratulations to the wonderful couple.

LSU will face New Mexico this upcoming Saturday.