White Hat: LSU to Wear Alternate Unis This Week

LSU isn't known for their uniform diversity, usually sticking to white shirts with their classic yellow helmets and yellow pants. But they're bringing back a fan favorite alternate this week against New Mexico.

The white helmets are back along with a hilarious hype video featuring SVP of SportsCenter fame, reposted by @campusunlocks. The last time either were seen was in 2021, when that hype video was originally released.

The white hats will be worn along with purple jerseys and white pants, and it's a great look for the Tigers.

Joe Burrow loading...

Of course, it helps the uniform when it's being worn by a Tigers legend like Joe Shiesty.

It seems like people are excited to see those white hats return.

Even non-LSU fans seem to love the combo.

You can see the white helmets in action this Saturday at 6:30 pm when the Tigers take on the New Mexico Lobos on SEC Network and ESPN+.

