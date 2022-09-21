Officials at LSU need your help in identifying a suspect that may be responsible for vandalizing things around Tiger Stadium.

Several statues and monuments around the stadium at LSU were vandalized the night before LSU hosted Southern University.

A photo of a potential suspect in the vandalism has been released and we have it here.

If you recognize the person in the photo below, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at344-STOP (344-7867) . All persons are innocent until proven guilty.