Police Looking For Person in Video Surveillance Who May Have Vandalized Tiger Stadium

Police Looking For Person in Video Surveillance Who May Have Vandalized Tiger Stadium

Twitter

Officials at LSU need your help in identifying a suspect that may be responsible for vandalizing things around Tiger Stadium.

Several statues and monuments around the stadium at LSU were vandalized the night before LSU hosted Southern University.

A photo of a potential suspect in the vandalism has been released and we have it here.

If you recognize the person in the photo below, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at344-STOP (344-7867) . All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

 

 

What Kids Do Not Want While Out Trick-Or-Treating

Filed Under: lsu
Categories: State News, State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From ESPN Lafayette