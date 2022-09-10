They know that there's a party today on campus.

A grocery store on Nicholson Drive, which is located directly across from LSU's Tiger Stadium, turned its salad bar into a beer cooler in preparation for the LSU-Southern University football game.

The game is officially sold out Saturday night and when that many people are on campus, it's a party.

Therefore, the store near LSU, Matherne's, used anything and everything it could to cool down the beer in its store---including the salad bar.

Here's the photo that showed up all over social media as fans started to show up for the game in Tiger Stadium.

LSU and Southern will kick off at 6:30 pm from Tiger Stadium Saturday night, in their first-ever matchup on the football field.