After a heartbreaking game against Florida State University, LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly received quite a bit of heat after beginning his time in Baton Rouge with a loss. New video shows the speech that Coach Kelly delivered to the Tigers in the locker room following the game.

"Every single play matters!"

That was the message coach Brian Kelly delivered to a defeated Tigers team. They had just lost a nailbiter to FSU after an extra point that would have tied the game was blocked with zero seconds left on the clock. LSU's chance at an overtime victory was gone and Coach Kelly would start out his time in Baton Rouge 0-1.

Immediately, LSU fans started ragging on their team. FSU fans were enjoying rubbing it in their face. Even members of the media were giving Brian Kelly flack for losing his first game of the season.

But with all of the outside noise coming, a veteran coach like Kelly knew he had to turn this loss into a losing experience for his team. The Tigers had been defeated, but the opportunity to learn from their mistakes was ripe for the taking.

LSU's Brian Kelly Delivers Emotional Post-Game Speech after Loss to FSU

Check out some clips from Coach Kelly's speech via @LonnPhillips on Twitter below.

As you can see in the clip, Kelly emphasizes the importance of urgency. Having that sense of urgency from the first kickoff is absolutely integral to winning a football game.

More from Kelly's speech below.

If the Tigers didn't have a sense of urgency in game one, you better believe they are going to bring some sense of urgency for the rest of the season. Coach Brian Kelly is demanding it.

Even though the LSU fan base may now have some doubts in their head regarding the new head coach, Brian Kelly will have his chance to get back on the right track as LSU faces Southern University this Saturday at home in Death Valley.