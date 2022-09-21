Drew Brees loves football and he loves Louisiana.

The former New Orleans Saints quarterback showed up at LSU's practice Wednesday as the Tigers prepare for New Mexico this Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

In one photo you see Brees talking to the young group of quarterbacks on the LSU team, and I am sure they soaked up a lot of valuable advice from one of the best to ever play the position.

Check out some of the photos that LSU Football shared on social media of Brees at practice in Baton Rouge.

One more thing, being that the TV gig didn't work out for Drew, do you think he'll ever consider coaching? I mean, don't you think he'd be pretty good at it?

This isn't the first time Brees as been around LSU sports, if you recall not long ago he hyped up the LSU Baseball team prior to a game. Here's the video.