Emani Bailey is Latest Ragin’ Cajun to Enter Transfer Portal
Another member of Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun running backfield has entered the transfer portal.
Bailey's entry into the portal comes a few days after fellow running back Montrelle Johnson.
Last weekend, starting offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence and safety Mekhi Garner also entered the portal, with college football analysts such as Adam Rittenberg claiming he would be surprised if both players didn't end up at Florida with former Louisiana coach Billy Napier.
Will more Louisiana players hit the transfer portal?
Currently, there are more than 3000 NCAA student-athletes in the transfer portal across all classifications.
The voluminous list of names in the transfer portal is the result of two things.
1. NCAA rules changing in recent years to allow players to transfer once without having to sit out a year of competition.
2. The implementation and monetization of the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness).
Players who enter the transfer portal can always exit it, leaving the door open they may return to the school they were at prior (see LSU QB Myles Brennan).
However, a program is not obligated or mandated to keep the player's scholarships available.
With National Signing Day (Feb. 4th) on the horizon, Lousiana head coach Micahel Desormeaux may have more scholarships to offer than he originally anticipated due to the transfer portal.