LSU Draws 6 Seed in NCAA Tournament, First Game is Friday

The day after head coach Will Wade was fired with cause, the LSU Tigers (22-11) basketball team learned what seed they are and the side of the bracket they are playing in.

LSU draws a 6 seed in the Midwest region, facing off against 11 seed Iowa State (20-12) Friday night in Milwaukee at 6:20.

LSU will be led by interim coach Kevin Nickelberry, who stepped into the role yesterday after Wade and assistant coach Bill Armstrong were fired.

Wade was cited for five Level 1 violations, including but not limited to allegedly paying a recruiter for influence over a player's decision to play at LSU, making payments through an account in his wife's name, sending money to a former player's fiancee to keep her quiet about the Wade paying players to play for the Tigers, and much more.

(For more details on Wade's violations, click here)

The entire field of 68 is set.

Who is your pick to win it all?

The NCAA Tournament first-round games will be held on CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV beginning on Thursday.

