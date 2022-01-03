LSUS Drops Extreme COVID Restrictions For Basketball Games

Get our free mobile app

LSU-Shreveport has put some extreme COVID-19 restrictions in place for their Men's and Women's Basketball games. The school made the announcement today in a release from their Athletic Department.

Starting with this week's games against Wiley College, the school will be putting in a list of heavy COVID restrictions. These new rules go as far as banning fans from the games.

According to their release, masks will be required for everyone at the game. The school will also be enforcing social distancing among fans. But that will only apply to a select number of people, because most fans are now banned from the games.

The new COVID spectator policy for LSUS basketball games bans any fan who is not an LSUS student or immediate family member of current LSUS student-athlete. That means no fans from opposing teams, no fans who are alumni, and no fans who just want to see some college basketball in Shreveport.

There is no clear indication of how long these new, extreme, policies will be in place. The release was limited with information on the timeline, but it did say that the new policies would start with this Thursday night's games for both Men's and Women's Basketball.

Bossier Parish Jail Bookings For The 2022 New Year Holiday These are the jail bookings listed online by the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office for the weekend of December 31st through January 1st, 2022