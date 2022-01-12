Is the latest tool in recruiting or keeping kids out of the transfer portal now the NIL? Apparently, a name, image, and likeness deal struck by a Baton Rouge attorney with an LSU star receiver might make you think that is the case.

The landscape of college football is changing as we speak. Just hours after playing in the game for the College Football Playoff Championship nine players from Alabama and two from Georgia have announced they are entering the transfer portal. As big-time college programs are fighting to hang on to recruits there appears to be another major "player" stepping into the game.

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

That "player" if you will are the recently amended policies on a student-athletes ability to monetize his or her name, image, and likeness. You'll hear it referred to as NIL and that prospect of "getting paid" while playing college football is already turning some heads, moving some players, and could open Pandora's box filled with booster money and other issues.

Already eyebrows have been raised across the college football landscape as highly touted high school recruits are signing with teams that less than a year ago would have been considered below their stature. Even though Coaches like Jackson State's Deion Sanders say publically that "money had nothing to do with it".

Rob Carr/Getty Images

So, how has all of the NIL activity affected the LSU Tigers? Well, it was just recently announced that New Iberia native Kayshon Boutte has signed a NIL deal with Baton Rouge-based attorney Gordon McKernan. McKernan's office had reportedly been seeking an LSU player to sign to a NIL deal but up until they found Boutte none had really worked out.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

There was some speculation that Boutte was a prime candidate to enter the NCAA transfer portal. McKernan told the Louisiana Radio Network that he believes the signing of the NIL deal actually helped keep the star receiver in Baton Rouge.

There was some speculation that Boutte was a prime candidate to enter the NCAA transfer portal. McKernan told the Louisiana Radio Network that he believes the signing of the NIL deal actually helped keep the star receiver in Baton Rouge.

Specific details of Boutte's deal were not released but we do know the agreement will feature Boutte in advertisements promoting McKernan's law firm.