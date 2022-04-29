Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Indicates that He Wants to Stay in New Orleans Long-Term

Reports from Pelicans insiders say that Zion Williamson has hopes to remain with the Pelicans next season. After injury kept him sidelined for the entirety of the 2022 campaign, Williamson reportedly would sign an extension with the Pelicans if he is offered this summer.

After the Pelicans began their season looking like an absolute dumpster-fire, the team rallied around head Coach Willie Green and became a legitimate playoff contender. The New Orleans team gave the top-ranked Phoenix Suns six hard-fought games, but in the end fell short.

While the Pelicans season has come to an end, there is plenty to look forward to in regards to this young and growing franchise. A pillar of the franchise has reportedly indicated that he wants to be a part of what is being built down in New Orleans.

Zion Williamson Wants to Sign Contract Extension with the New Orleans Pelicans

A big moment between Williamson and Pelicans coach Willie Green apparently occurred shortly after the team's season-ending loss to the Suns. Check out what was said by Williamson below.

Williamson has vocalized his readiness to be a part of this organization moving forward, which is quite the monumental statement for anyone who is a fan of the Pelicans. To have one of the NBA's biggest talents state that he wants to be a part of this team is huge.

As far as a contract is concerned, all signs point to Williamson wanting to ink a deal with New Orleans at some point this summer.

Getting Williamson on the squad on a long-term basis would mean even more stability for the Pelicans who have found themselves quite the leader in Coach Willie Green. Add in Brandon Ingram, who continues to flourish into a bonafide superstar, and CJ McCollum, who has indicated that he wants to retire in New Orleans, and you have quite the core to work with.

As it stands today, there is nothing but optimism ahead for the Pelicans franchise and all of its fans. With a mixture of veteran experience to guide them and youthful players to develop, New Orleans seemingly has a basketball franchise that is poised to make a run at a Championship in the very near future.

Personally, I have been enamored with this Pelicans team since the All-Star break. The signs of an incredible team have been there for a while and now that the world has gotten a chance to witness the brand of basketball being played down in New Orleans, I believe that the Pelicans will be getting some much deserved respect in the coming years.