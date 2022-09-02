Ragin’ Cajuns Kick-Off Season Against Southeastern at Home — What You Need to Know Before You Go

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns kick off their 2022 football season at home at Cajun Field on Saturday, September 3rd against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.

Fans of the Vermilion and White are excited to see how the team follows up the greatest season in program history after going 13-1 last season.

The game also marks the head coaching debut for Michael Desormeaux.

It should be a great day of tailgating and football in The Swamp and to get you ready, we've put together a list of things you need to know before you head out to Cajun Field.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

8:00 am - Parking Gates 1 & 5 (Free parking at LITE Center and Cajundome)

10:00 am - Cajundome Ticket Office opens

12:30 pm - All parking gates open (Free parking at LITE Center and Cajundome)

2:00 pm - Russo Park Family Tailgate, presented by Our Lady of Lourdes Health, opens

2:00 pm - Russo Park Box Office opens

3:30 pm - Music Under the Oaks - Three Thirty Seven, presented by First Horizon Bank

3:40 pm - Cajun Walker, presented by Hub City Ford

5:00 pm - Ragin' Rally at Russo Park

5:00 pm - Cajun Field gates open

5:40 pm - Freshman Red Run on Cajun Field

5:47 pm - The Pride of Acadiana performance in Cajun Field

6:00 pm - Kickoff vs. Southeastern

PARKING

Cajun Field parking gates 1 and 5 open at 8 am on game day.

Parking passes are required for any parking lots around Cajun Field.

General parking will be located across the street from Cajun Field in the grass lot at the Lite Center or at the CAJUNDOME. Parking in this lot is FREE.

Parking in any residential areas or business parking lots may result in towing. These areas are not monitored by the University, and the University is not responsible for parking in these lots.

When approaching Cajun Field, you will be directed by parking enforcement to the appropriate lot. If you attempt to park on your own, you are doing so at your own risk.

Trailers are not allowed to park in ANY parking spots. This will result in your trailer being towed.

REINHARDT DRIVE CLOSES TWO HOURS AND 45 MINUTES PRIOR TO KICKOFF. After Reinhardt Dr. closes, no vehicle traffic can move in or out of tailgating spaces.

All parking gates are right turn only as left turns will not be allowed from Congress Street or Bertrand. If you are coming from the University Avenue area, you will need to turn on Johnston Street and turn right on North College Road to get to Cajun Field parking lots.

TAILGATING

All grass areas around Cajun Field are reserved for tailgating. A tailgating pass is required.

Reserved tailgating setup begins at noon on the day prior to kickoff.

Reserved RV setup begins at 3:00 pm the day before kickoff.

Visit myrcaf.org for more information.

GENERAL TICKET INFORMATION

Gameday ticket sales windows open at 8:00 am at the Cajundome.

The main ticket booth at Russo Park and Will Call (located at this ticket booth) will open at 8:00 am.

Gates C, D, and E ticket booth will open 2.5 hours prior to kick off.

Stadium gates open 60 minutes before kickoff.

Children under two (2) do not need a ticket. They must be seated on an adult's lap and not interfere with the sight lines of other guests.

CONCESSIONS

Concessions stands are located throughout the West (upper and lower), East and South concourses.

Below are the general concessions offerings and prices for 2022 Louisiana Football home games:

GAMEDAY UPDATES

Receive updates on parking, tailgating, entry into Cajun Field, and other game day information by following Louisiana Athletics on Twitter and Facebook (@RaginCajuns).