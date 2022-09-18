Saints Overwhelmed By Tampa Bay’s Defense In Week 2 Loss

Its week two of the NFL and the Saints were back in the Dome for a huge divisional matchup against Tom Brady and the Bucs. Both teams came into this pretty banged up. The Bucs were without Julio Jones and Chris Godwin. NFL fans continued to question the health of Tom Brady after another press conference where his physical appearance looked off. For the Saints, they were without CB Paulson Adebo and star RB Alvin Kamara. Jameis Winston was reportedly fighting through a lot of pain as he was playing through four back fractures.

Regardless of the pain, Winston was ready to face his old team. The dome was rocking as usual and there were some stars in attendance. Most notably, Louisiana’s own, OBJ.

With the stage set, let's take a look at how the game went.

First Quarter:

The Saints would get the ball first and this Winston led offense looked sharp as they would put together a good-looking drive that go deep into Tampa territory. They would eventually have to settle for a Will Lutz FG that would put the Saints up 3-0 in the first.

The Bucs were putting together a nice drive of their own with a nice mix of pass and run. The drive would come to an end as the Saints'defense would come with their third fumble recovery of the season on a Brady mishandled snap. Demario Davis was right there to fall on the loose ball and gave it right back to his offense.

The Saints weren’t able to do anything with the turnover and would have to punt it back to Brady and the Bucs. The quarter would come to an end with the Saints leading 3-0.

Second Quarter:

The Bucs would begin the second quarter with an explosive play to Mike Evans that would set them up deep in Saint’s territory. The Bucs would face a fourth down and one but the S defense would come up big as they would stop Fournette short of the line to gain to turn Tampa over on downs.

The Saints couldn’t capitalize on great defensive play again as they would go three and out and punt it right back to the Bucs. Both teams would take turns exchanging punts before the first half would come to an end with the Saints leading the Bucs 3-0.

Third Quarter:

The Saints’ defense would take the field to start the second half and once again, they did their job and forced a Tampa punt. Tom Brady was showing some frustration after another unsuccessful drive.

The Saints couldn’t get anything going on offense either and punted right back to Tampa. Brady and the Bucs would get something going on the next possession as they drive into Saints territory. They would have to settle for a field goal and tie the game up at three a piece, breaking the shutout.

The Saints would get the ball back and were putting a nice drive with a great rushing attack. They drove deep into Bucs Territory before Mark Ingram would put the ball on the ground. The Bucs would get the ball back as the third quarter would come to an end with the game tied at 3.

Fourth Quarter:

The Bucs couldn’t take advantage of the turnover as the Saints would force another punt. Following the punt, a huge fight broke between the two teams leading to the ejection of both Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore.

Following the fight, Jamies would take a shot deep to Olave but it was picked off in the end zone by Jamel Dean.

Tom Brady and Bucs would put together a drive that was aided by some questionable penalties on the Saints’ defense. Brady would take advantage as he would connect with Perriman for the touchdown to put Tampa up 10-3 late in the fourth.

The Buc's defense would go right back to work as they pressured Winston into an overthrow that was picked off by Jamel Dean once again.

The Saints would hold Brady and that offense to a 47-filed goal attempt that was up and in to put Tampa up 13-3. Winston would go back to work the Bucs would shut the door a pick six from Edwards to put the Bucs up 20-3 with 4:11 to go.

Winston would respond with a nice drive that would end with a touchdown catch by Michael Thomas to cut the lead to 20-10.

After an unsuccessful onside kick attempt, Brady and the Bucs would be forced to punt the ball back to Winston and the offense. Winston and Olave finally connect on a deep ball, but Olave would fumble and Tampa Bay would recover to Ice the game. Saints fall to the Bucs 20-10.

The Saints fall to 1-1 on the season and they will look bounce back for a third straight divisional matchup against the Panthers

