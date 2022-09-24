Tennis Legend Roger Federer Loses His Final Match of His Career

This year in tennis we have already seen one legendary icon play her final match and retire with Serena Williams. Well, today we witness another hanging up the racket.

Tennis legend Roger Federer played his last match today. Federer participated in men's doubles at the Laver Cup. He partnered with long-time rival Rafael Nadal and lost 4-6, 7-6,11-9, to Americans Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

Federer gave a heartwarming speech after about how much he loves and will miss the game of tennis. This man is a legend, he did for men's tennis what Serena Williams and Tiger Woods did for their respective sports. Federer made tennis fun.

The fact that all the players playing came out and applauded the icon just shows how much he was loved by the fans and his peers. I mean even Nadal was crying. The rivalry between Federer and Nadal and eventually Novak Djokovic gave tennis fans the perfect three-way juggernaut. Those guys made tennis interesting and gave young people something to look forward to. Without Federer and Serena Williams, there is no Frances Tiafoe whos an upcoming American tennis star who attributes his love for the sport to Federer and Serena Williams. So his presence will be felt forever.

Whether or not Federer is considered the men's tennis goat is beside the point right now(he's not sorry it's Djokovic). He will forever be remembered as one of the best tennis stars of all time. When you say Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, and Bjorn Borg remember that you better start with Roger Federer. Enjoy retirement legend!