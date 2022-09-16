Wild Weekend Picks Week 1

Welcome to the first week of Wild Weekend Picks. This a segment that we will do weekly during football season where the members of ESPN Lafayette will pick their winners of the weekend. Lets get right into it.

Scott Prather:

Saturday - CFB

Old Dominion +8.5 at Virginia

Pick - Old Dominion

Reason - The Sun Belt is having its way with average teams out of the P5 this year. Plus, Virginia isn't allowing Old Dominion to have their team puppy on the sidelines for a game. As a dog lover, I can't stand for this injustice.

Sunday - NFL

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (+2.5)

Pick - Who Dat!?

Reason - Saints have handled Tampa Bay with ease during the regular season. AND they're getting points in this matchup? Give me the Saints.

"Nasty" Nick Cheramie:

Texans +9.5. They absolutely cover the spread. They’re not as bad as everyone thinks.

Michael Thomas scores a touchdown at +195. He’s comeback player of the year in the making and he’s gonna play angry against that bum Carlton Davis.

Lions vs Commanders first drive to be an offensive TD at +300. Both teams played good on offense last week and I think this will be a fairly high scoring affair.

Blaise Breaux:

I will be picking Texas A&M over Miami by 7, I’m taking LSU over MSU by 3 or more, and the Saints to beat the Bucs by 10 or more.

Lynden Burton:

Oakland Raiders vs Arizona Cardinals: I will be taking Davante Adams with the over on receiving yards for the game. Pick- Over 93.5 receiving yards.

Colts vs Jaguars: After watching Trevor Lawrence's week 1 pregame speech, the Jaguars have no soul. I'm taking the Colts -3 over the Jags. Pick- Colts -3

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions: Watching Hard Knocks ive bought into the Lions. And the way they played against the Eagles have me inspired. I'm going with the Lions -1.5. Pick- Lions -1.5