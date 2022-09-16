Wild Weekend Picks Week 1
Welcome to the first week of Wild Weekend Picks. This a segment that we will do weekly during football season where the members of ESPN Lafayette will pick their winners of the weekend. Lets get right into it.
Scott Prather:
"Nasty" Nick Cheramie:
Texans +9.5. They absolutely cover the spread. They’re not as bad as everyone thinks.
Michael Thomas scores a touchdown at +195. He’s comeback player of the year in the making and he’s gonna play angry against that bum Carlton Davis.
Lions vs Commanders first drive to be an offensive TD at +300. Both teams played good on offense last week and I think this will be a fairly high scoring affair.
Blaise Breaux:
I will be picking Texas A&M over Miami by 7, I’m taking LSU over MSU by 3 or more, and the Saints to beat the Bucs by 10 or more.
Lynden Burton:
Oakland Raiders vs Arizona Cardinals: I will be taking Davante Adams with the over on receiving yards for the game. Pick- Over 93.5 receiving yards.
Colts vs Jaguars: After watching Trevor Lawrence's week 1 pregame speech, the Jaguars have no soul. I'm taking the Colts -3 over the Jags. Pick- Colts -3
Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions: Watching Hard Knocks ive bought into the Lions. And the way they played against the Eagles have me inspired. I'm going with the Lions -1.5. Pick- Lions -1.5