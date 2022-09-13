The Redeem Team Trailer Hits the Internet, Looks Amazing [Video]
At the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece, one event that always seemed like a certainty for who would win the Gold became anything but.
The USA basketball team was made up of some of the world's best players but struggled to gel, excel, and win.
Coached by Larry Brown, and made up of superstars such as Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Tim Duncan, the group struggled with outside shooting, defense, rhythm, and more, limping to a Bronze medal finish, losing three times in eight games.
"It was ugly to watch," explained Dwayne Wade in the latest trailer for The Redeem Team. "It was terrible to be a part of."
In need of redemption, Team USA revamped the staff and player selection process in an effort to regain something they felt they should've never lost.
The 2008 USA basketball team was aptly nicknamed "The Redeem Team".
Led by former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, the squad consisted of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Jason Kidd, Dwight Howard, Deron Williams, Chris Bosh, Carlos Boozer, Tayshaun Prince, and Michael Redd.
Netflix produced a documentary about the team, dropping the first trailer of The Redeem Team today.
Are you excited about this documentary?
