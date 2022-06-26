How many times have you been at a boring baseball game when some excitement broke out?

The crowd at Yankee Stadium had a couple of exciting moments during its game against the Astros today, but none were as cute as this.

The first bit of the day's excitement was when the Yankees finally broke their record-tieing no-hitter streak in the 7th inning. The second bit of excitement came from a little girl from Kaplan, Louisiana.

Get our free mobile app

via Twitter via Twitter loading...

I've only been to a few professional baseball games. One of those games was in Houston at Minute Maid Park. Another game in St. Louis at the Cardinals' Busch Stadium. And a few games were at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

At each game, the fans were nice and we really didn't have any problems. All three parks were nice, but I think that PNC Park was my favorite because of the view.

I've heard that if you want to see real baseball fans, you'll never have an experience as good as a visit to Yankee Stadium.

I don't know how true this is (as I haven't experienced that stadium yet), but if the whole crowd is as awesome as Section 202 was today, I believe it!

During the 9th inning, there was a lull in play (in baseball? You don't say!), and the crowd in Section 202 noticed that a little girl was trying to do the "Bottle Flip" trick.

Submitted Photo Submitted Photo loading...

As you'll see in the video below, Clara Hebert of Kaplan had the crowd on the edge of its seats as she attempted to get the bottle to land upright:

AND THE CROWD GOES WILD!!!

Can you imagine how Clara felt to have all of these people rooting for her?

via Twitter via Twitter loading...

I recall the days of the Icegators and there were sections in the Cajundome that would have done this!

via Twitter via Twitter loading...

To be a 5-year-old girl from Kaplan and to have a whole section in Yankee Stadium rooting for you? She must have been on top of the world.

Submitted Photo Submitted Photo loading...

via Twitter via Twitter loading...

Wholesome, fr!

Now, what can we take away from this?

Submitted Photo Submitted Photo loading...

If we get behind each other and encourage each other and be true friends, no one will ever be without a cheering section.

Celebrate someone's successes at every opportunity, even if you don't know them: it may just change a life.

The Ten Oldest Stadiums in Major League Baseball