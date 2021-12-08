UL Dominated The McNeese Cowboys – Cajuns Win 83-68

Louisiana took to the court tonight against the McNeese Cowboys. UL is coming off of a 1-3 losing skid; however, that 1 win was the most recent against the University of New Orleans. UL said it is time for us to thrive as the Cajuns got the win Wednesday night 83-68.

UL controlled this game for the majority of the game. They started off slow, missing shots and losing the game until about 14:17 left in the 1st half. After that, the Cajuns started to put their foot on the gas but they really took over when they finished the 1st half on a 20-6 run.

The Cajuns opened up the second half still on fire from the end of the 1st. They didn't look back and continued to keep the Cowboys in a stranglehold. When the Cajuns are playing like that they are hard to beat. They won the second half 38-33.

The Cajuns were on fire on the offensive end tonight. UL shot 46% from the field and a scorching 52% from the 3 point line. They also dominated the glass 46 to McNeese's 34. This allowed for the Cajuns to get 11 second-chance points. UL was just on fire on the offensive end tonight they also shared the ball very well and that reflected well in the stat book with 16 assists.

Kobe Julien was the team's leading scorer with 20 points. However, Julien didn't just score 20 points. He was extremely efficient shooting 6-8 from the field and 4-4 from the 3 point line. Jordan Brown managed to get a double-double scoring 16 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Last but not least Isaiah Richards contributed 10 points for the Cajuns off the bench.

If there were any negatives to mention about the Cajuns their defense could've been better. As they allowed McNeese to score 36 bench points, 32 points in the paint, and 23 fastbreak points. Also, the Cajuns need to limit their turnovers going forward as they had 14 turnovers. If the Cajuns want to make serious waves in the Sun Belt they need to cut that number down dramatically.

The Cajuns got the win and by 15 points at that. Louisiana is now on a 2 game win streak, hopefully, they can start to extend that lead. The Cajuns take the floor again on Saturday against gold medal winner Kenny Lofton and Louisiana Tech. That game will begin at 11 am and you can listen live on ESPN Lafayette!