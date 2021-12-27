Deonte Harris Legally Changes Is Name

New Orleans Saints star Deonte Harris is changing his name to honor his stepfather.

Harris recently took to Instagram to announce that he was legally changing his name to honor his stepfather, a sergeant in the Baltimore Police Department, Marlon Harty.

A quick Google search revealed to me that a last name change can take a day, six months, or even longer. I'm thinking with tons of cases being backlogged in the courts because of the pandemic, there is no telling when Deonte will have Harty on the back of his jersey.

Marlon has been in Deonte's life since he was 7. Obviously, he's been a bright light in Harris' life and Deonte wants to show him how much he means to him. I love stories like this when a stepfather raises his wife's kid(s) as his own and pours his life into them.

Harris is currently serving a league suspension, but he is scheduled for return next week against the Carolina Panthers.