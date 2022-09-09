The LHSAA has reportedly decided to restructure the postseason brackets for football, baseball, softball, and boys and girls basketball. The big change for high school football in Louisiana comes with the number of non-select classes being lowered from five to four, meaning there will be eight state championships up for grabs rather than nine.

Reports say that the shakeup was announced by the LHSAA on Friday afternoon. It includes new football divisions with 28 teams qualifying for non-select and 24 for select.

A report from Geaux Preps says that the main change for high school football comes in the non-select division as the number of classes will be lowered from five to four. That means across the high school football landscape in Louisiana, there will be eight state championship trophies up for grabs instead of the previous nine.

On the select side of high school football in Louisiana, the LHSAA is keeping the same number of divisions.

