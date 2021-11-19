High School Football Playoff Scores – Round Two

Round 2 of the playoffs is here.

Eighteen schools located in and around the Acadiana area remain alive in their quest for a state championship.

Keep that refresh button handy on Friday night as we'll make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the scores from teams around the area.

Don't forget, BOLD will be your winners once the games go final.

Here's what we've got for round two of the LHSAA High School Football Playoffs here in 2021.

Class 5A

#10 St. Amant at #7 Acadiana (Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1)

Class 4A

#16 Eunice at #1 Edna Karr

#12 Leesville at #5 Westgate

#3 Warren Easton at #19 Opelousas

#10 Lakeshore at #7 Cecilia (Listen live on ESPN Lafayette)

#2 Neville at #18 Carencro

Class 3A

#5 Church Point at #21 Donaldsonville

#3 St. Martinville at #19 Iota

#2 Abbeville at #18 Wossman

Class 2A

#3 General Trass at #19 Welsh

#15 Franklin at #2 Loreauville

Class 1A

#9 Basile at #8 Delta Charter

Quarterfinals

Division II

#5 St. Thomas More at #4 Liberty

Division III

#8 Ascension Episcopal at #1 Lafayette Christian (Listen live on TalkRadio 960)

#7 St. Thomas Aquinas at #2 Notre Dame

Division IV

#5 Sacred Heart at #4 Calvary Baptist

#14 St. Frederick at #6 Vermilion Catholic

