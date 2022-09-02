Welcome to the 2022 Acadiana area High School Football season. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

THURSDAY

Southside 13, Notre Dame 21

Lafayette High 56, H.L. Bourgeois 7

Northwest 15, Northside 21

Beau Chene 0, Rayne 39

Washington-Marion 8, Sulphur 42

Highland Baptist 20, Houma Christian 14

FRIDAY

St. Martinville 0, Cecilia 6, 1st QTR (Listen Live on ESPN Lafayette)

Opelousas at Teurlings (Listen Live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL)

Acadiana 0, Lafayette Christian Academy 14, 1st QTR (Listen Live on Classic Rock 105.1)

Comeaux 6, STM 7, 1st QTR

Carencro 13, Alexandria 0, 1st QTR

Church Point at Eunice

St. Edmund 7, South Lafourche 14, 1st QTR

Breaux Bridge at Franklin

Loreauville at Erath

Vermilion Catholic at Catholic New Iberia

Plaquemine at Ascension Episcopal

Westgate at New Iberia

Delcambre at Centerville

North Vermilion at Kaplan

Oak Grove at Opelousas Catholic

Iota at Iowa

Jeanerette at Westminster

Port Barre at Livonia

Lake Arthur 6, Basile 0, 1st QTR

St. Mary's 7, Abbeville 6 - 1st QTR

Crowley at St. Louis

Merryville at North Central

Kinder at Welsh

Patterson at West St. Mary

South Plaquemines at Mamou

Pine Prairie at Oberlin

Ville Platte at Sacred Heart VP

Ascension Christian at Gueydan

Elton at Pickering

Catholic Pointe Coupee vs Bunkie

Jennings at Leesville

Morgan City at Berwick

Central Catholic at Central Private

St. John at Hanson Memorial

