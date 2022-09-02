Week 1 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Welcome to the 2022 Acadiana area High School Football season. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
*Bold indicates winner*
THURSDAY
Southside 13, Notre Dame 21
Lafayette High 56, H.L. Bourgeois 7
Northwest 15, Northside 21
Beau Chene 0, Rayne 39
Washington-Marion 8, Sulphur 42
Highland Baptist 20, Houma Christian 14
FRIDAY
St. Martinville 0, Cecilia 6, 1st QTR
Opelousas at Teurlings
Acadiana 0, Lafayette Christian Academy 14, 1st QTR
Comeaux 6, STM 7, 1st QTR
Carencro 13, Alexandria 0, 1st QTR
Church Point at Eunice
St. Edmund 7, South Lafourche 14, 1st QTR
Breaux Bridge at Franklin
Loreauville at Erath
Vermilion Catholic at Catholic New Iberia
Plaquemine at Ascension Episcopal
Westgate at New Iberia
Delcambre at Centerville
North Vermilion at Kaplan
Oak Grove at Opelousas Catholic
Iota at Iowa
Jeanerette at Westminster
Port Barre at Livonia
Lake Arthur 6, Basile 0, 1st QTR
St. Mary's 7, Abbeville 6 - 1st QTR
Crowley at St. Louis
Merryville at North Central
Kinder at Welsh
Patterson at West St. Mary
South Plaquemines at Mamou
Pine Prairie at Oberlin
Ville Platte at Sacred Heart VP
Ascension Christian at Gueydan
Elton at Pickering
Catholic Pointe Coupee vs Bunkie
Jennings at Leesville
Morgan City at Berwick
Central Catholic at Central Private
St. John at Hanson Memorial