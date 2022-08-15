Louisiana Guinness World Records You Probably Didn’t Know Existed

Remember the Scholastic Book Club from when you were a kid? The Guinness Book of World Records was always a perennial "must have". We took a look to see what Guinness World Records were held by people in Louisiana or achieved in Louisiana and found some pretty off-beat and amazing records you probably didn't know existed.

Louisiana Guinness World Records

Pretty much everything we do in Louisiana is a little different from the rest of the country, even when it comes to our Guinness World Records.

Below is a handful of fun, and maybe slightly off-beat Guinness World Records held by folks from Louisiana or achieved in Louisiana.

You can search all of the official World Records over at guinnessworldrecords.com.

Joshua Walker of Monroe, La currently holds the Guinness World Record for "Farthest Basketball Shot Made While Sitting On the Court".

Walker set the Guinness World Record in January of this year (2022) when he made a basketball shot of 64 ft 3 in while sitting on the court.

To give an idea of how far this is, here's a video of the previous Guinness World Record setting shot at 58 ft 9.25 in made by Harlem Globe Trotter Thunder Law.

Although you would think this next record was probably set in Baton Rouge by the Louisiana State Legislature, shockingly it wasn't.

The Guinness World Record for "The Largest Audience at a Circus Performance" was set back in 1975 in New Orleans when Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus rolled into town at the Superdome.

A whopping 52,385 people were in attendance at the Superdome on September 14, 1975, and the record has stood ever since.

In 2010, the Guinness World Record for "Largest Halloween Gathering" was set in New Orleans by a crowd of "17,777 participants at an event organized by the New Orleans Saints and NBC Sports" for Sunday Night Football during which the New Orleans Saints beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Did you know that Rouses Markets in Metarie holds the Guinness World Record for "Largest Display of Citrus Fruits"?

Did you even know there was a Guinness World Record for "Largest Display of Citrus Fruits"?

In January of 2022, Sunkist Growers and Rouses Markets earned this World Record by assembling a citrus fruit display weighing in at a whopping 40,013 lbs!

The Guinness World Record for "Most People Twerking Simultaneously" was set in November of 2014 and still stands.

From guinnessworldrecords.com -

"The most people twerking simultaneously is 406 and was achieved by Big Freedia and Central City Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana."

To be honest, it seems like this World Record would have been broken by now.

The Guinness World Record for "Most Volunteer Hours Ever Worked" goes to Viola Cocran of Slidell, La.

Miss Viola volunteered at Slidell Memorial Hospital from 1957 until 2012, logging an incredible 77,019 volunteer hours!

According to guinnessworldrecords.com "her first official duty was to bring water to the hospital's first-ever patient: a woman delivering a baby."

The Guinness World Record for "The Largest Collection of Golf Balls" goes to Ted Hoz of Baton Rouge.

In March of 2006, Hoz earned his Guinness World Record with his collection of 74,849 golf balls.

We wonder how long it took to count them...

