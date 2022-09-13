Watch: Cameron Jordan Gives Great Speech To Students At Lafayette Academy Lower Elementary School

Cameron Jordan has always been a huge impact player on the field for Saint’s defense. He sits 34th all-time in sacks as he has racked 100.5 in his career so far. Jordan has been a staple for that defense and the main reason why the Saints have had a top ten defense the past three seasons.

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints Getty Images loading...

While his impact on the field has been incredible, his impact off the field has been just as great. Jordan is known for his involvement in the New Orleans community, especially when it comes to today’s youth. Just this past training camp, Jordan took a young fan out of the stands to play catch with him.

Jordan was back at it again as he took a visit to a New Orleans area Elementary School. Jordan stopped by the Lafayette Academy Lower Elementary School, and the student’s reaction is just priceless.

Jordan took time out of his busy NFL season work schedule to spend some time with the students. He even decided to give them some advice on working hard in school. Jordan expressed how important it is to make good grades in school and even gave a personal back story.

You already know that Saints fans on Twitter were loving this educational moment from Cam Jordan.

I love when high-profile players take time out of their schedule to try and make an impact in the communities they play for. This is what being a leader on and off the field is all about. Keep it up Cam Jordan!

