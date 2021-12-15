WATCH: Pelicans Win On Most Insane Buzzer Beater Ever (Video)

The Pelicans really know how to get your blood pumping and adrenaline flowing on a Wednesday night. Whether that's news on Zion, David Griffin giving some weird press conference, or a crazy Brandon Ingram fadeaway the Pelicans always find a way to entertain. Well, tonight they took it to the max with one of the most insane game-winners I've seen in a long time.

Let me set the scene for you. The Pelicans are winning 110-107 with 4 seconds left in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In typical Pels fashion, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a Steph Curry type three-pointer from right above half court. And instantly you think here we go again the Pels will lose in overtime. But Devonte' Graham had other plans. Devonte' Graham hit a full-court game-winner to seal the deal against the Thunder, as the Pelicans win 113-110. Watch the video below to grasp the sheer insanity that was the end of that game.

Social Media's Reaction To Devonte' Graham's Game Winner

This time the Pelicans gave the fans something to be excited about. And now I cant wait to watch them play again. The Pelicans take the court next this Friday, December 17th at 7 pm.